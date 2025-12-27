Digital Media Center
Fresh Air Weekend: Billy Strings and Laufey

Published December 27, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

After losing his mother to an overdose, musician Billy Strings plays to honor her: Strings says his guitar has been his best friend for as long as he can remember. After his mother's death this past June, music became a source of catharsis.

Laufey was an 'odd fish' in native Iceland. Now she's a jazz-pop star: The Grammy Award-winning singer and musician had rigorous classical training. Now she's making music that crosses genres: "I've been inspired by Golden Age films, the va-va-voom of it all," she says.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

