Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Love APR? Donate today and support the station you rely on! Click here to make a donation.

For those who help the poor, 2025 goes down as a year of chaos

By Jennifer Ludden
Published December 29, 2025 at 3:44 AM CST

It's been a tough year for local groups that help those in poverty. They've had to scramble and scale back amid federal cuts and funding chaos.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Jennifer Ludden
Jennifer Ludden helps edit energy and environment stories for NPR's National Desk, working with NPR staffers and a team of public radio reporters across the country. They track the shift to clean energy, state and federal policy moves, and how people and communities are coping with the mounting impacts of climate change.
See stories by Jennifer Ludden
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate