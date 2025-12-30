Digital Media Center
Trump and Netanyahu meet to discuss next phase of Gaza ceasefire plan

By Leila Fadel,
Michele Kelemen
Published December 30, 2025 at 5:50 AM CST

Israel's prime minister met President Trump at the White House Monday to discuss next steps in the peace plan with Gaza and across the region.

NPR World News
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
