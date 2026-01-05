Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We're experiencing technical difficulties for the signal 100.7 in Huntsville. Click here for other ways to listen.

Legal concerns arise over U.S. capture of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 5, 2026 at 10:55 AM CST

Questions are being raised over the legality of the U.S. capture of now-deposed Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro.

Host Robin Young talks with Geoffrey Corn about the legal issues surrounding Maduro’s capture, and what’s next after his first court appearance in New York. Corn served in the Army for 21 years and is currently the chair of criminal law and director of the Center for Military Law and Policy at Texas Tech University Law School.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate