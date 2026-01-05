Digital Media Center
Media shows restraint on breaking news of Venezuela raid

By David Folkenflik
Published January 5, 2026 at 4:51 PM CST

The Trump administration has regularly vilified the mainstream media but not when it comes to the capture of Nicolas Maduro.

David Folkenflik
David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
