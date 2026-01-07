Digital Media Center
Losing a home and trying to rebuild in Altadena, one year after the fires

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 7, 2026 at 10:54 AM CST
A view of homes destroyed by the Eaton Fire on Jan. 09, 2025 in Altadena, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
A view of homes destroyed by the Eaton Fire on Jan. 09, 2025 in Altadena, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

It’s been a year since wind-driven wildfires tore through residential neighborhoods in Altadena and Palisades, burning down 16,000 structures, most of them homes.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to David Brancaccio, host of Marketplace Morning Report, whose house burned down along with 15 others on his block in Altadena. He has been trying to rebuild and reporting on the efforts of others.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
