We're experiencing technical difficulties for the signal 100.7 in Huntsville. Click here for other ways to listen.

Poet Amanda Gorman on her work, 'For Renee Nicole Good'

By Jordan-Marie Smith,
Patrick JarenwattananonJuana Summers
Published January 12, 2026 at 3:24 PM CST

Poet Amanda Gorman wrote a poem for Renee Good, who was killed by an ICE officer this week. Gorman reads her poem and speaks on its meaning.

