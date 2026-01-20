Digital Media Center
Register for an opportunity to see Pensacola Opera's production of La Traviata for FREE at Saenger Theatre!

Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
Steve Inskeep
Published January 20, 2026 at 3:50 AM CST

Trump to speak at the World Economic Forum amid rising international tension, Concerns about conditions at Texas detention center grow after 3 deaths, Indiana wins first national football title.

Michel Martin
Steve Inskeep
