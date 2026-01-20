Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Register for an opportunity to see Pensacola Opera's production of La Traviata for FREE at Saenger Theatre!

Women's Hockey is building it and breaking attendance records

By Henry Larson,
Justine Kenin
Published January 20, 2026 at 3:29 PM CST

A big crowd is big news for the Professional Women's Hockey League, which is only in its third season.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Henry Larson
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate