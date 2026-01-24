Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Want to support APR? Become a monthly contributing listener today!

Fresh Air Weekend: Poet Rachel Eliza Griffiths; Writer Quiara Alegría Hudes

Published January 24, 2026 at 4:00 AM CST
American poet, novelist and visual artist, Rachel Eliza Griffiths, poses for a photograph on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026.
Andres Kudacki
/
AP Photo
American poet, novelist and visual artist, Rachel Eliza Griffiths, poses for a photograph on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Poet Rachel Eliza Griffiths says she won't let pain be 'the engine that drives the ship': On the day Griffiths married author Salman Rushdie, her longtime best friend died unexpectedly. Eleven months later, Rushdie was stabbed multiple times while being interviewed on stage.

'Sound of Falling' is a labyrinthine tale that's well worth exploring: Sound of Falling weaves together the experiences of four generations of women living in the same rural stretch of northern Germany, and the secrets that have accumulated over that time.

'The White Hot' asks: If men can go find themselves, why can't women?: Quiara Alegría Hudes' novel was inspired by Siddhartha and other classic tales of men seeking enlightenment. It's about a mother in Philadelphia who buys a bus ticket, leaving her daughter behind.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Copyright 2026 NPR
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate