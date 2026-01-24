Digital Media Center
Photos: Massive winter storm sweeps across the U.S.

By NPR Staff
Published January 24, 2026 at 4:35 PM CST
Shannon White, who has been homeless for 30 years, uses a blanket to stay warm while walking to a day shelter in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma January 24, 2026.
Nick Oxford
/
Reuters
An extreme winter storm is underway impacting two-thirds of the U.S.

Starting Friday and expected to last through Monday, freezing rain, ice, and dangerously low temperatures will stretch from New Mexico to the Northeast.

Thousands of flights have been cancelled and power outages are of catastrophic concern especially for the southern states.

We take a look.

Copyright 2026 NPR

A de-icing crew works during the winter storm on a Southwest Airlines flight at Nashville International Airport in Nashville, Tennessee.
Andrew Nelles / USA Today Network via REUTERS
/
USA Today Network via REUTERS
A person walks in the snow in Little Rock, Arkansas. A massive winter storm is bringing frigid temperatures, ice, and snow to nearly 200 million Americans.
Will Newton / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Ice crystals form inside a kitchen window in Lowville, New York.
Cara Anna / AP
/
AP
Shoppers walk past nearly empty shelves at a store ahead of an anticipated winter storm in New York.
Michael Nagle / Bloomberg via Getty Images
/
Bloomberg via Getty Images
Cars drive in the snow on Interstate 630 in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Will Newton / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Yana Beeker, front, Roddy Peterson, behind, sled down a hill at the state Capitol during a winter storm in Nashville, Tenn.
George Walker IV / AP
/
AP
Snow falls during a winter storm in Kansas City, Missouri.
Clayton Steward / Bloomberg via Getty Images
/
Bloomberg via Getty Images
Workers are bundled up at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo ahead of an anticipated winter storm in Fort Worth, Texas.
Mark Felix / Bloomberg via Getty Images
/
Bloomberg via Getty Images
Volunteers prepare cots at an inclement weather shelter ahead of a winter storm at Fair Parks Automobile Building in Dallas, Texas on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026.
Mark Felix / Bloomberg via Getty Images
/
Bloomberg via Getty Images
Ice forms along the shore of Lake Michigan on Jan. 23, 2026, in Chicago.
Kiichiro Sato / AP
/
AP
