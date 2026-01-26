Digital Media Center
Israel says it has recovered the last remaining body of a hostage held in Gaza

By Daniel Estrin,
Michel Martin
Published January 26, 2026 at 2:03 PM CST

The recovery is a major breakthrough in moving a three-month ceasefire in Gaza into its next phase.

Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
