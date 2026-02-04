Brothers of Renee Good call for action in Congress

WASHINGTON — The brothers of Renee Good, one of two U.S. citizens killed by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis, called on Congress to do something about the violence on American streets as a result of immigration operations, warning Tuesday that the scenes playing out are "changing many lives, including ours, forever."

Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was shot and killed Jan. 7. Her death and that of another protester, Alex Pretti, just weeks later have sparked outrage across the country and calls to rein in immigration enforcement.

Brothers Luke and Brett Ganger spoke during a hearing held Tuesday by congressional Democrats to highlight use-of-force incidents by officers from the Department of Homeland Security as they arrest and deport immigrants. The mood was somber as the brothers spoke, often comforting each other as they talked and listened to others speaking.

Luke Ganger, speaking of the "deep distress" the family felt at losing their sister in "such a violent and unnecessary way," didn't specify what they wanted from Congress but painted his sister's death as a turning point that should inspire change in operations such as those going on in Minneapolis.

"The completely surreal scenes taking place on the streets of Minneapolis are beyond explanation. This is not just a bad day, or a rough week, or isolated incidents," he said. "These encounters with federal agents are changing the community and changing many lives, including ours, forever."

The forum was put on by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., to spotlight use-of-force complaints against Homeland Security officers tasked with carrying out President Donald Trump's mass deportation agenda.

Trump administration officials said Good tried to run over an officer with her vehicle. State and local officials in Minneapolis, as well as protesters, have rejected that characterization.

The two brothers didn't delve into the details of their sister's death or what the administration has said about her. Instead, they spoke about her life.

Luke Ganger said the most important thing the brothers could do was to explain to those listening "what a beautiful American we have lost. A sister. A daughter. A mother. A partner and a friend."

Brett Ganger shared some of the eulogy he had written for his sister's funeral service. He compared her to dandelions that grow and bring beauty in unexpected places.

"She believed tomorrow could be better than today. She believed that kindness mattered. And she lived that belief," he said.

The panel also heard from three other U.S. citizens who detailed their treatment by Homeland Security officers.

