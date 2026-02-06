Ronald Hicks to be installed as 11th archbishop of New York

Ronald Hicks is set to be installed Friday as the 11th archbishop of New York in a ceremony at a revered Manhattan church where dignitaries and laypeople from all walks of life are expected to gather and celebrate.

Previewing the Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral to reporters on Thursday, Hicks said he will talk about his vision for one of the largest archdioceses in the nation that serves roughly 2.5 million Catholics in Manhattan, the Bronx and Staten Island in New York City, as well as seven counties to the north. He also plans to include plenty of references to Pope Leo XI, and promote themes of gratitude and the mission of the church.

"I'm going to talk just about being a church who's made up of missionary disciples who want to go out and make disciples, and also to pass our faith on to the next generations," he said. "I'm going to talk about a church that builds bridges, goes out to the peripheries, engages the world and lives her mission – a missionary church."

Hicks, 58, who most recently was bishop of Joliet, Illinois, said attendees at the 2 p.m. ceremony will include Catholic Church leaders and laity, and representatives from other faiths, government, business, labor, education, the arts and first responders.

"In other words, who's going to be there? Everyone. Everyone," he said. "This is good because New York is a place where the whole world lives and calls home, and the Catholic Church is universal, gathering and engaging everyone. I'm excited and I'm humbled to be installed as the 11th archbishop of the archdiocese of New York."

Hicks was chosen by Leo in December to replace the retiring Cardinal Timothy Dolan, a prominent conservative figure in the U.S. Catholic hierarchy. Dolan had submitted his resignation in February, as required when he turned 75.

The change in leadership represents a significant new chapter for the U.S. Catholic Church, which is forging a new era with the Chicago-born Leo as the first American pope. Leo and the U.S. hierarchy have already shown willingness to challenge the Trump administration on immigration and other issues, and Hicks is seen as very much a Leo-style bishop.

"What I'd like to do as archbishop is understand that in politics, in government, there are going to be things that we disagree on. But I'd also like to make sure we pay attention to what are those things we can work on together for the common good," said Hicks, who also is from the Chicago area.

