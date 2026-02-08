Digital Media Center
U.S.-India trade deal improves relations, but strain still shows

NPR | By Diaa Hadid,
Emily Kwong
Published February 8, 2026 at 3:59 PM CST

After months of wrangling and much tension, India and the US have finally released a framework for an interim trade agreement

Copyright 2026 NPR
