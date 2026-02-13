Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Want to support APR? Become a monthly contributing listener today!

It's been five years since catastrophic Texas blackouts. How much has changed?

NPR | By Natalie Weber
Published February 13, 2026 at 3:34 PM CST

It's been five years since a major winter freeze swept Texas, leaving millions of people without power for days and killing at least 246. The storm left a lasting imprint on many Texans, with natural disasters sparking concerns about the grid's reliability. Since then, the state has required its natural gas providers to weatherize their power plants and expanded its battery storage and renewable energy sources. But challenges still remain. Economists say energy demand is growing, as the state's population increases and more data centers come to Texas.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Natalie Weber
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate