What’s missing from the Epstein files? An NPR investigation finds gaps

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 24, 2026 at 10:50 AM CST

An NPR investigation found the Justice Department withheld some Epstein files related to allegations that President Trump sexually abused a minor, and removed some documents from the public database where accusations against Jeffrey Epstein also mention Trump.  The investigation also found dozens of pages catalogued by the Justice Department but not shared publicly as mandated.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan talks with NPR’s Stephen Fowler about details of the investigation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

