What are House Republicans trying to learn from Bill Clinton's testimony?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 27, 2026 at 10:49 AM CST

Former President Bill Clinton faces questioning Friday by the House Oversight Committee about his relationship with financier Jeffrey Epstein, the late sex offender who died while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with POLITICO congressional reporter Hailey Fuchs about what to expect from the deposition and what happened during yesterday’s questioning of Hillary Clinton.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

