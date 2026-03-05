Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Want to support APR? Become a monthly contributing listener today!

Along Iran’s border, Kurds weigh their next move

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 5, 2026 at 10:31 AM CST

As the U.S. and Israel hit Iranian targets from the air, a new possibility is emerging on the ground: Kurdish fighters along Iran’s western border.

Some Iranian Kurdish groups are discussing whether to launch an incursion from Iraq, potentially opening a new front in the conflict. But the idea raises huge questions — about regional politics, Kurdish ambitions, and whether outside powers would really stand by them.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshamanan talks with Al-Monitor correspondent Amberin Zaman about Kurdish movements and the conversations happening behind the scenes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate