Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Want to support APR? Become a monthly contributing listener today!

Pentagon assessment finds U.S. at fault for strike on school in Iran

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 12, 2026 at 10:51 AM CDT

A preliminary assessment by the Pentagon says the U.S. is at fault for a missile strike on a school in Iran that killed at least 165 people, mostly children under the age of 12.

That’s according to a U.S. official who spoke to NPR on the condition of anonymity. New reporting from ProPublica finds that a program designed to prevent civilian deaths was gutted last year.

Hannah Allam, national security reporter for ProPublica, joins us to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate