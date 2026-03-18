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Once the airstrikes stop, Iran's nuclear threat leaves no easy endgame

NPR | By Michele Kelemen
Published March 18, 2026 at 3:50 AM CDT

Even after airstrikes end, Iran's nuclear threat looms and diplomacy may be too late.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Michele Kelemen
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