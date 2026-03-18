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Trump says he can do whatever he wants with Cuba, floats idea of 'taking' the island

NPR | By Franco Ordoñez,
Steve Inskeep
Published March 18, 2026 at 3:49 AM CDT

President Trump said he believes he will have "the honor of taking Cuba." But what does that look like?

Copyright 2026 NPR
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NPR World News
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
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