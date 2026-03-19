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Attacks by Iran, Israel target energy facilities in the Middle East

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 19, 2026 at 10:49 AM CDT
Burned vehicles sit near an oil storage facility struck by a U.S.-Israeli attack late Saturday as a thick plume of smoke rises in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 8, 2026. (Vahid Salemi/AP)
Vahid Salemi/AP
Burned vehicles sit near an oil storage facility struck by a U.S.-Israeli attack late Saturday as a thick plume of smoke rises in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 8, 2026. (Vahid Salemi/AP)

Iran launched attacks on the world’s biggest liquefied natural gas complex in Qatar on Thursday. It also fired missiles at oil and gas facilities in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

These strikes are in retaliation for Israel’s attack on a major natural gas field in Iran. This targeting of energy infrastructure marks an escalation in the war with Iran.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd gets the latest from NPR’s Aya Batrawy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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