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Audiobook recommendations for kids, according to a children's book critic

NPR | By Ayesha Rascoe,
Eric McDaniel
Published March 22, 2026 at 7:23 AM CDT

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to children's book critic Melissa LaSalle about audiobook recommendations for kids.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Ayesha Rascoe
Eric McDaniel
Eric McDaniel edits the NPR Politics Podcast. He joined the program ahead of its 2019 relaunch as a daily podcast.
See stories by Eric McDaniel
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