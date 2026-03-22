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ICE agents to be deployed to US airports beginning Monday

NPR | By Adrian Ma,
Luke Garrett
Published March 22, 2026 at 4:24 PM CDT

The president says he will send ICE agents to airports starting Monday. NPR's Luke Garrett unpacks what we know about the deployment.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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NPR National News
Adrian Ma
Adrian Ma covers work, money and other "business-ish" for NPR's daily economics podcast The Indicator from Planet Money.
Luke Garrett
Luke Garrett is an Elections Associate Producer at NPR News.
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