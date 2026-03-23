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ICE agents to deploy to airports as TSA delays mount

NPR | By Luke Garrett,
A Martínez
Published March 23, 2026 at 3:43 AM CDT

President Trump says the U.S. is deploying hundreds of ICE agents to airports across the country to ease security line delays. Here's what we know.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Luke Garrett
Luke Garrett is an Elections Associate Producer at NPR News.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
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