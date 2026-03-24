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Why Iran may become the next 'forever' war

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 24, 2026 at 11:01 AM CDT

President Trump says there’s a good chance of a deal with Iran to end the war, while Iran has denied that any talks are currently happening. NPR and other news outlets have confirmed that some back-channel talks are underway, as leaders in the Middle East handle messages from the U.S. and Iran.

Host Indira Lakshmanan speaks about the state of affairs in Iran with Wendy Sherman, former U.S. deputy secretary of state.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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