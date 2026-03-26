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Iran's war propaganda includes memes directed at Trump

NPR | By Carrie Kahn
Published March 26, 2026 at 4:29 PM CDT

Iran has been sending not only missiles around the region but also trolling tweets and videos around the internet. It's the latest in global diplomacy.

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Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
See stories by Carrie Kahn
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