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Courtney Barnett returns with 'Creature of Habit'

NPR | By Michael Levitt,
Patrick JarenwattananonElle MannionScott Detrow
Published March 27, 2026 at 3:47 PM CDT

Singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett's latest album is a reflection on a changed woman. Our New Music Friday discussion breaks it down.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michael Levitt
Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.
Patrick Jarenwattananon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon
Elle Mannion
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Scott Detrow
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