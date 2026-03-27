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Hegseth blocked 2 Black and 2 female soldiers from promotions

NPR | By Quil Lawrence
Published March 27, 2026 at 4:01 PM CDT

Pete Hegseth has reportedly blocked the military promotion of four officers: two women and two Black men to become one-star generals.

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Quil Lawrence
Quil Lawrence is a New York-based correspondent for NPR News, covering veterans' issues nationwide. He won a Robert F. Kennedy Award for his coverage of American veterans and a Gracie Award for coverage of female combat veterans. In 2019 Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America honored Quil with its IAVA Salutes Award for Leadership in Journalism.
See stories by Quil Lawrence
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