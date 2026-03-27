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How civilians are being impacted by Israel's invasion of Lebanon

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 27, 2026 at 10:51 AM CDT
Displaced men and women with their children from Beirut's southern suburbs, wait to receive donated food rations inside a school converted into a shelter in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, March 27, 2026. (Emilio Morenatti/AP)
Emilio Morenatti/AP
Displaced men and women with their children from Beirut's southern suburbs, wait to receive donated food rations inside a school converted into a shelter in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, March 27, 2026. (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

One impact of the Iran war you may have overlooked is the impact on civilians in Lebanon. Israel has been fighting with Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants there for years. But in recent weeks, tensions have escalated.

Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Lylla Younes, a freelance reporter in Beirut, who is covering the war for the independent outlet “Drop Site News.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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