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Poll: Most Americans say Trump deserves blame for high gas prices

NPR | By Domenico Montanaro
Published May 6, 2026 at 3:50 PM CDT

The new NPR/PBS News/Marist poll finds that 8 in 10 Americans say gas prices are straining their household budgets.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
See stories by Domenico Montanaro
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