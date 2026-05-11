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President Trump rejects Iran's response to the U.S. proposal to end the war

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 11, 2026 at 10:37 AM CDT

President Trump said on Monday that the U.S. ceasefire with Iran is on “life support” after criticizing Iran’s response to the U.S. proposal to end the war as “totally unacceptable.”

Iranian media sources say the country’s response included demands such as an end to the war, the lifting of U.S. sanctions and ending the U.S. blockade on the Strait of Hormuz.

We get the latest from NPR’s Aya Batrawy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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