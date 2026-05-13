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Netflix goes to the movies

NPR | By Mandalit del Barco
Published May 13, 2026 at 3:25 PM CDT

Netflix turned heads in Hollywood by giving Greta Gerwig's Narnia an exclusive theatrical release, a move that could signal a shift in the streamer's relationship with movie theaters.

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Mandalit del Barco
As an arts correspondent based at NPR West, Mandalit del Barco reports and produces stories about film, television, music, visual arts, dance and other topics. Over the years, she has also covered everything from street gangs to Hollywood, police and prisons, marijuana, immigration, race relations, natural disasters, Latino arts and urban street culture (including hip hop dance, music, and art). Every year, she covers the Oscars and the Grammy awards for NPR, as well as the Sundance Film Festival and other events. Her news reports, feature stories and photos, filed from Los Angeles and abroad, can be heard on All Things Considered, Morning Edition, Weekend Edition, Alt.latino, and npr.org.
See stories by Mandalit del Barco
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