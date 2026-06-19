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U.S. defeats Australia in a key World Cup game

NPR | By Becky Sullivan
Published June 19, 2026 at 4:57 PM CDT

The United States defeated Australia in an important group match at the World Cup. The 2-0 victory means the U.S. will advance to the tournament's knockout round.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Becky Sullivan
Becky Sullivan has reported and produced for NPR since 2011 with a focus on hard news and breaking stories. She has been on the ground to cover natural disasters, disease outbreaks, elections and protests, delivering stories to both broadcast and digital platforms.
See stories by Becky Sullivan
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