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Footballers donate socks to hooves in need

NPR | By Gabriel J. Sánchez,
Justine Kenin
Published June 30, 2026 at 4:08 PM CDT

The U.K. football club Arsenal have donated dozens of socks — to a donkey and horse sanctuary.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Gabriel J. Sánchez
Gabriel J. Sánchez is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. Sánchez identifies stories, books guests, and produces what you hear on air. Sánchez also directs All Things Considered on Saturdays and Sundays.
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
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