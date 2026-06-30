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Life Kit: How to handle the heat wave

NPR | By Marielle Segarra
Published June 30, 2026 at 3:55 PM CDT

Extreme heat will blanket a majority of American states through the July 4 weekend, according to forecasters. Learn how to keep cool, hydrated and safe in soaring temperatures.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Marielle Segarra
Marielle Segarra is a reporter and the host of NPR's Life Kit, the award-winning podcast and radio show that shares trustworthy, nonjudgmental tips that help listeners navigate their lives.
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