Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is experiencing signal issues. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue!

New deal would let Israel leave troops in Lebanon. What does that mean for U.S.-Iran agreement?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 30, 2026 at 11:05 AM CDT
An Israeli flag tops a destroyed building in southern Lebanon, as seen from northern Israel, Sunday, June 28, 2026. (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)
Ohad Zwigenberg/AP
An Israeli flag tops a destroyed building in southern Lebanon, as seen from northern Israel, Sunday, June 28, 2026. (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

The prospect for a longer-term deal between the U.S. and Iran could be in jeopardy after Israel and Lebanon signed a fragile peace agreement four days ago.

The U.S.-brokered deal would allow Israel to leave troops inside southern Lebanon until the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah is disarmed and the Lebanese government takes control. But some analysts say this could give Israel cover to occupy southern Lebanon indefinitely.

Joyce Karam, editor-in-chief of Al-Monitor, a Washington, D.C.-based independent newspaper site that covers the Middle East, joins us to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate