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Egypt takes on defending champs Argentina on Tuesday

NPR | By Carrie Kahn,
Anas Baba
Published July 7, 2026 at 3:41 AM CDT

Egypt takes on World Cup defending champion Argentina Tuesday. Their success in making it to the round of 16 has electrified fans throughout the Middle East.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
See stories by Carrie Kahn
Anas Baba
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
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