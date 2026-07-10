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Trump dismisses election commissioners, his latest step to shape voting

NPR | By Ashley Lopez
Published July 10, 2026 at 3:40 PM CDT

President Trump has removed the remaining three members of the bipartisan U.S. Election Assistance Commission. Here's what it means.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Ashley Lopez
Ashley Lopez is a political correspondent for NPR based in Austin, Texas. She joined NPR in May 2022. Prior to NPR, Lopez spent more than six years as a health care and politics reporter for KUT, Austin's public radio station. Before that, she was a political reporter for NPR Member stations in Florida and Kentucky. Lopez is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and grew up in Miami, Florida.
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