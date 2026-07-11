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Fresh Air Weekend: Music producer Peter Asher; Romance writer Kennedy Ryan

NPR
Published July 11, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kennedy Ryan's latest novel, Score, follows two former college sweethearts who reunite while making a film about the Harlem Renaissance.
2 PM Sharp
Kennedy Ryan's latest novel, Score, follows two former college sweethearts who reunite while making a film about the Harlem Renaissance.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from the past, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Everywhere Man traces the trajectory of under-the-radar music producer Peter Asher: When Asher was a teen in the '60s, Paul McCartney lived with his family and wrote Beatles songs. Asher was part of the British Invasion before launching the careers of James Taylor and Linda Ronstadt.

New 'Little House' remake will inspire you to rewatch the '70s TV series: Netflix's new Little House series features the same characters and setting as the original, but its reliance on handheld cameras, in extreme close-up, calls too much attention to itself.

In Kennedy Ryan's romance, happily-ever-after is for everyone: The romance books Ryan read growing up rarely included characters who looked like her. Now she deliberately centers people the genre has left out, including Black, Indigenous and queer women.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

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