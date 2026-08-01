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Minnesota man prepares to cycle across Antarctica

NPR | By Rob Schmitz,
Henry LarsonTinbete Ermyas
Published August 1, 2026 at 3:54 PM CDT

NPR's Rob Schmitz speaks with Ian Andersen, who plans to bike across Antarctica, about his preparations for the expedition.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
See stories by Rob Schmitz
Henry Larson
Tinbete Ermyas
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
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