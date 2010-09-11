Digital Media Center
Arts & Life

Comedian Lisa Lampanelli Plays Not My Job

Published September 11, 2010 at 8:30 PM CDT
Lisa Lampanelli
Kevin Winter
/
Getty Images

Comedy's "Lovable Queen of Mean," Lisa Lampanelli is known for being rude professionally, so we've decided to quiz her on how to be polite.

Lampanelli will play a game called "Accepted greetings are the high five and the fist bump": three questions inspired by an etiquette guide for international travelers -- with an extensive section on how to interact with Americans.

Lampanelli is currently offending people across the country on her stand-up tour. Her book Chocolate, Please: My Adventures in Food, Fat, and Freaks will be released in paperback on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Life
