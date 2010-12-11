Digital Media Center
Agnostic Holidays: Green With 'Spiritual Envy'?

By NPR Staff
Published December 11, 2010 at 7:40 AM CST

Journalist Eric Sevareid had a nice phrase that might be applied to many agnostics. He once wrote, "I hope that I have not only the courage of my convictions, but of my doubts."

Michael Krasny has a new book that tries to describe the inner terrain of agnostics who crave spiritual lives, but don't necessarily find them in religion. The book is called, Spiritual Envy: An Agnostic's Quest. It just might offer comfort for those who wander during the holiday season.

