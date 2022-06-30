© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Here are the Books We Love: 160+ great 2022 reads recommended by NPR

By Natalie Escobar,
Maureen PaoMeghan Collins Sullivan
Published June 30, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
A dense grid of book covers
NPR

Books We Love is NPR's interactive reading guide. In the past, it's been a year-end guide we put out annually. But this year, we've decided to offer it in summer and winter! This summer edition of Books We Love focuses on books that publish in the first six months of the year, between January and July 2022; what hasn't changed is the bounty of hand-picked books. Mix and match tags such as Book Club Ideas, Biography & Memoir or Eye-Opening Reads to filter results and find the book that's perfect for you or someone you love.

Natalie Escobar
Natalie Escobar is an assistant editor on the Code Switch team, where she edits the blog and newsletter, runs the social media accounts and leads audience engagement. Before coming to NPR in 2020, Escobar was an assistant editor and editorial fellow at The Atlantic, where she covered family life and education. She also was a ProPublica emerging reporter fellow, where she helped their Illinois bureau do experimental audience engagement through theater workshops. (Really!)
Maureen Pao
Maureen Pao is an editor, producer and reporter on NPR's Digital News team. In her current role, she is lead digital editor and producer for All Things Considered. Her primary responsibility is coordinating, producing and editing high-impact online components for complex, multipart show projects and host field reporting.
Meghan Collins Sullivan
Meghan Collins Sullivan is a senior editor on the Arts & Culture Desk, overseeing non-fiction books coverage at NPR. She has worked at NPR over the last 13 years in various capacities, including as the supervising editor for NPR.org – managing a team of online producers and reporters and editing multi-platform news coverage. She was also lead editor for the 13.7: Cosmos and Culture blog, written by five scientists on topics related to the intersection of science and culture.
