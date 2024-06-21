Digital Media Center
Alabama Shakespeare Festival Enter for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

From political dysfunction to America's oldest ballpark, add these podcasts to your playlist

By Jessica Green,
Jack Mitchell
Published June 21, 2024 at 10:38 AM CDT
Connecticut Public Radio; WBUR; NPR; LAist Studios; WQXR; WWNO & WRKF

It's officially summer, and that means it's time to update your poolside playlist. The NPR One team has road trip-approved podcasts recommendations from across public media.

The podcast episode descriptions below are from podcast webpages and have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Inheriting — LAist

Embodied — WUNC

In Absentia — Connecticut Public Radio

HumaNature - Wyoming Public Media

If This Hall Could Talk — WQXR

Road to Rickwood — WWNO & WRKF

Last Seen — WBUR

Backed Up — WVXU

Let The Kids Dance! — KUOW

The Runcast with John Richards — KEXP

The Students’ Podcast — NPR

NPR's Jessica Green and Jack Mitchell curated and produced this piece.

Arts & Life
Jessica Green
Jack Mitchell
