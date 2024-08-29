Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUAL 91.5 FM recovered from the weather caused issues and is at low power. Our technical team is working to restore the signal as quickly as possible.

Celebrating movie icons: Isabella Rossellini

By Terry Gross
Published August 29, 2024 at 9:14 AM CDT

Rossellini talked about being the daughter of movie icons Ingrid Bergman and director Roberto Rossellini and about playing playing an abused woman in Blue Velvet.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Arts & Life
Terry Gross
Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would be prized by any talk-show host, and you're bound to get an interesting conversation. Fresh Air interviews, though, are in a category by themselves, distinguished by the unique approach of host and executive producer Terry Gross. "A remarkable blend of empathy and warmth, genuine curiosity and sharp intelligence," says the San Francisco Chronicle.
See stories by Terry Gross
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate