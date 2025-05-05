2025 Met Gala Red Carpet: Looks we love

The first Monday night in May is the Met Gala, famously known as fashion's greatest night. Celebrities in imaginative ensembles ascend the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art to raise money for the museum.
This year's gala hosts include actor Colman Domingo, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky, producer and designer Pharrell Williams.
Attendees are expected to follow the "Tailored for You" theme and they will be visiting the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition, which highlights how clothing and style is connected to Black identities. Monica Miller is the show's guest-curator and it is inspired by her 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.
Here are some of the red carpet outfits from tonight:
