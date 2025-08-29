Digital Media Center
New Orleans man remembers his beloved beagle, lost in Katrina then found

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 29, 2025 at 10:43 AM CDT
/
Cheddar the beagle. (Courtesy of Joshua Cousin)

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with New Orleans resident Joshua Cousin about Cheddar, his pet beagle, and what happened to the dog after Hurricane Katrina hit the city 20 years ago.

Cheddar was kicked off an evacuation bus, and Cousin tracked him down on the internet and found him again. “He was one of us, like family,” Cousin tells us. After Katrina, Cousin founded the New Orleans Legacy Association of Bands.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Arts & Life
Here & Now Newsroom
