How managers can motivate workers to do their best

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 1, 2025 at 10:55 AM CDT

Companies across sectors are getting rid of so-called ‘low performers,’ and 2025 is shaping up to be the year of layoffs as companies take back the power in the labor market. But this management strategy of leading with fear is backfiring on companies that hoped it would motivate their workers to do their best. So, what does motivate workers?

Host Robin Young asks Business Insider correspondent Aki Ito for some insight on this Labor Day.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

